Home Entertainment Hindi

Miss you everyday: Janhvi Kapoor on Sridevi's second death anniversary

n an impressive career, spanning five decades, Sridevi dominated the commercial space in cinema in the '80s and '90s.

Published: 24th February 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi with daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi with daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday remembered her late mother, Bollywood star Sridevi, on her second death anniversary.

The "Dhadak" actor posted a black-and-white photo from her childhood where she is seen hugging her mother on a sofa.

"Miss you everyday," Janhvi captioned the photo.

Miss you everyday

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018.

Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock. In an impressive career, spanning five decades, Sridevi dominated the commercial space in cinema in the '80s and '90s.

She made her Hindi film debut as a child artiste in 1975 hit "Julie" and continued ruling the South Indian film industry where she established herself as a leading heroine with films such as "16 Vayathinile", "Sigappu Rojakkal", "Meendum Kokila" and "Moondram Pirai".

In Bollywood, she started her journey as a lead actor in 1978's "Solva Sawan" and followed it up with a number of commercial hits such as "Himmatwala", "Mawaali", "Tohfa", "Mr India", "Chandni", "Lamhe", "Nagina" and "Khuda Gawah" among several others.

Her last film was 2018's "Mom", which won her a National Award posthumously. The actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor and shared two daughters -- Janhvi and Khushi.

Janhvi, who made her debut with "Dhadak", was most recently seen in "Ghost Stories". She will next star in "Dostana 2", "Roohi Afzana", "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and "Takht".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi death
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp