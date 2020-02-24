Home Entertainment Hindi

Sachet-Parampara to compose music for Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey'

Jersey, like Kabir Singh, is a remake of a hit Telugu film. The upcoming sports drama is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the 2019 release starring Nani. 

Published: 24th February 2020

Musical duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur

By Express News Service

Musical duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur will compose original songs for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

The duo had previously composed the tracks Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya for Kabir Singh (2019). They had also collaborated with Shahid on Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). 

Speaking about Jersey’s music, Gowtham shared, “The songs composed in Kabir Singh by Sachet and Parampara were some the best original songs I’ve listened to in a long long time, and I’m really excited to have them on board to help us create a complete magical album for Jersey.”

The duo has already started work on the Jersey soundtrack. Sachet said, “When Gowtam sir met us and shared his vision for the music of Jersey, we were too excited to be able to get an opportunity to create a complete album for the film”. 

Parampara added, “In Jersey, Gowtam sir has given us beautiful situations to create all kinds of songs, where we hope to bring many different melodies and arrangements to win over the audience love once again.” 

