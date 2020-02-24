Home Entertainment Hindi

Taj Mahal 1989 review: A monumental love

The series sees all the action take place around Lucknow University, with the faculty as well as students figuring out the minutiae of love and friendship.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal 1989

Taj Mahal 1989

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the national spotlight swings back to the Taj Mahal, ahead of a state visit to India by Donald and Melania Trump and their pit-stop at the monument of love today, Netflix has its own Taj story up its sleeve, er, list. The streaming service dropped Taj Mahal 1989, a new series set in that year, which traces the twisted paths of love and where they lead. Maybe the First Lady will watch it on the flight over. 

Taj Mahal 1989 is a new series
with a familiar story.

Taj Mahal 1989, which sees the monument to love as the backdrop to various love stories and so was naturally released on Valentine’s Day, stars Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Paras Priyadarshan, Anshul Chauhan, Anud Singh Dhaka, Shirin Sewani, Mihir Ahuja, and Vasundhra Rajput, among others. Clearly hoping to be lucky for love, the series has seven episodes, which sees all the action (literal as well as metaphorical) take place around Lucknow University, with the faculty as well as students figuring out the minutiae of love, friendship and relationships.

In case love isn’t enough of a seller, the show also relies heavily on nostalgia through its showcasing of cassette tapes (remember those?), Rasna commercials (where did that go we wonder, while sipping on Minute Maid) and old currency notes (which were far more distinctive than the polymer circulating today). There are also the ubiquitous shots of ulta tawa ka paratha and Tunday kebabs being made so that you don’t forget this is Lucknow. And really, what’s the beef with that?

Bara Imambara, Aminabad, and Rumi Darwaza loom large in the background, and as might be expected, Neeraj Kabi and his narratorial voice (which, much like Nick Offerman’s, is akin to honey poured over an Oak tree stump during a thunderstorm) carry the series. That being said, check out this series for old-timey feels in a not new format.

The Plot

The series sees all the action take place around Lucknow University, with the faculty as well as students figuring out the minutiae of love and friendship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taj Mahal Netflix Taj Mahal 1989
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp