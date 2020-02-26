Aditya Kripalani‘s next, not  today, about suicide prevention

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani’s upcoming project deals with the subject of suicide prevention. Titled Not Today, the film stars actors Harsh Chayya and Rucha Inamdar.“Harsh is an emotional man and he has seen a lot in his life. So I think this role is just right for him and working on the character with him has been quite exciting,” says Aditya.

Aditya Kripalani

A graduate of FTII, Aditya made his directorial debut with Tikli and Laxmi Bomb (2017). The social drama followed two independent sex workers in Mumbai. It won the Best Film award at the London Asian Film Festival in 2018. His second effort, Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal, opened the Garden State Film Festival in 2018 and is available on Netflix.

The director’s third feature, Devi Aur Hero, starring Chitrangada Satarupa, won the prestigious NETPAC award for Best Film at the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2019.Harsh Chayya has acted in films like Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Jolly LLB, and TV show Shubharambh.