Home Entertainment Hindi

'Afsos' series review: Mocking mediocrity

In Amazon Prime’s original series Afsos, Gulshan Devaiah plays Nakul. True to his name, he is a brother who doesn’t matter and isn’t as important as the other characters in his life.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Aditya Shrikrishna
Express News Service

In Amazon Prime’s original series Afsos, Gulshan Devaiah plays Nakul. True to his name, he is a brother who doesn’t matter and isn’t as important as the other characters in his life. We get mentions of his ailing parents and a brother who doesn’t think much of him but that’s Nakul in his own words, one who pays a therapist to talk to him. Devaiah plays Nakul with his typical deadpan, dispassionate demeanour. The therapist Shloka Sreenivasan (Anjali Patil) at one point says that demeanour is everything and a person’s state and attitude can be deduced from their demeanour.

Nakul’s demeanour is that of a man in atrophy. Devaiah’s face, limbs and the way he walks, all of them betraying this disinterestedness. The performance is measured to the minutest of details, self-reflexive in a way, as if Devaiah doesn’t wish to be in the shot half the time. And it works, because that’s what Nakul feels like all the time. We find him attempting suicide in the show’s beginning. And we find him doing the same in the end. He regrets being part of the show. And he is really bad at disappearing off the face of the earth. Shloka makes for a terrible therapist. She gives out platitudes and almost by design, says all the wrong things. She is also a therapist in need of one.

Nakul is pictured in his tedious looking middle-class home where time stands still, a picture of domesticity that rejects even him. Nakul is so uninspired that he settles the bills, has ice cream and sits on the see-saw. We are not sure if he has a job but he hates it and he wants to be a writer. He’s lost count of the number of times he’s been rejected. He believes he must be the author of his story because it is so badly written. There is an irony there that escapes him, he can be dim-witted like that. There is something shiny in this dim-witted person that is relatable, a desire to make life exciting. If impossible then at least create fiction that is exciting. But alas, he neither possesses the imagination nor the experience to conjure such fiction. Like Shloka, he too is mediocre.

Thinking about Afsos, almost every character is written to be terrible at their jobs. Inspector Bir Singh (Aakash Dahiya) from Uttarakhand, wants to do good but he is stuck with a police station in Mumbai that is a suction for mediocrity. He is there in search of Fokatiya (Robin Das), a baba who has massacred his mates in an ashram and is known to be in Mumbai, searching for the immortal man. Afsos is about this bunch of good-for-nothing characters caught in this endless search for immortality and the elixir that deigns it. It’s light-weight Coen Brothers, think Burn After Reading, where half the people don’t understand what they are after but they are at it anyway because maybe, for a while it will feed some joy and excitement into their lives. They all have that afsos — regret. That novel, that loving partner, that big story, that dream police case, that satisfying murder. 

Like Ayesha, the journalist, who is after this immortality story. She can only think in terms of headlines and click baits, even without a story in hand. She is one of those terrible journalists, sucked out by the system, a symbol of which is her boss Karthik. Heeba Shah plays Upadhyay, an assassin who is apparently great at her job but has run out of form after meeting these unfortunate characters. Afsos brings these people together, united only in their mediocrity and the inability to make their ambitions come true. They have something in common — none of them has a reason to live, they slowly wither away into oblivion with only the adrenaline of the black comedy keeping them on their toes. In a madly entertaining and beautiful scene encapsulating exactly this, Fokatiya and Ayesha go on complaining about their respective lives, forgetting for a moment that a larger game is afoot.

Afsos doesn’t care for too many details. A bunch of retired assassins who lend a hand in suicide? Check. The Kohinoor was really a decoy for the elixir of immortality? Check. A painter who wishes to stumble to his death, like his friend, so that his family benefits through the big-hearted boss? Check. Afsos keeps world-building to a minimum and writing and atmosphere at the maximum. Shloka literally framed at Upadhyay’s house, a hilarious video game shootout episode, “repair and puncture” with phone numbers on the wall behind Shloka and Nakul as they contemplate the latter’s future. It also weaves in timely social commentary at the most offhand moments, like the painter instance. Afsos is not consistently excellent but every time there is a lull, a storm gasps and bursts, ending with laughter, a sign of a thoughtfully put together tragicomedy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Prime Afsos
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp