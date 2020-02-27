Home Entertainment Hindi

Rana on physical transformation for Haathi Mere Saathi  

Rana Daggubati went through a massive physical transformation for his upcoming trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi.

Published: 27th February 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rana Daggubati went through a massive physical transformation for his upcoming trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Set for release on April 2, the Eros International production, directed by Prabu Solomon, stars Rana as the protagonist in all three languages along with Vishnu Vishal in Tamil (Kaadan) and  Telugu (Aranya). Meanwhile, the Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi also features Pulkit Samrat as the parallel lead along with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. 

To get his look right for the film, Rana followed a strict diet and underwent extensive training to lose over 30 kg of weight. In the film, he’s seen sporting a heavy beard and grey hair, and has a tilted shoulder. Interestingly, the makers tried different looks for the character and until the first day his final look wasn’t revealed to him.

Giving us details about the massive physical transformation, Rana revealed, “Prabu sir wanted everything to be real and organic. It was very difficult for me to lose all the weight since I have always been a guy with a big physique. I had to undergo extensive physical training to get the lean look for this character of Bandev. It has been a wonderful learning experience for me.” Inspired by the human encroachment of the elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Assam, the film stars Rana as a man who dedicates most of his life in the jungle to the sole purpose of protecting the animals inhabiting it. Later, he becomes part of a conflict in order to protect the wild.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp