'Go Goa Gone 2' will have aliens, says Dinesh Vijan

Besides "Go Goa Gone 2", the producer is looking forward to "Roohi Afzana", which is a follow-up to Vijan's 2018 horror comedy "Stree".

Published: 29th February 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das are all confirmed to return for the sequel to their hit zombie comedy 'Go Goa Gone'.

'Go Goa Gone' poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan said the plot of "Go Goa Gone 2" will centre around aliens, unlike its predecessor which was a comedy about zombies.

Eros international and Maddock Films recently announced the sequel to the 2013 film, which featured an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta.

The movie followed three men whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare.

Saif played the role of Boris, a Russian mobster-turned-zombie hunter, in the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-directed film.

"The team of 'Roohi Afzana' is writing the sequel. The writer came up with the idea and I loved it and then we developed it. Eros said let's announce it and we did. We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new.

"Zombie element won't be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey," Dinesh told PTI.

Though the producer hasn't approached the cast for the sequel, he hopes to get the whole team back.

"We haven't approached the actors yet. The intend is to get everybody. They should be happy and like the role. There will be two new additions to the cast - one male and female. It will start by the end of the year," Vijan said. The sequel has a release date of March 2021.

Besides "Go Goa Gone 2", the producer is looking forward to "Roohi Afzana", which is a follow-up to Vijan's 2018 horror comedy "Stree".

The filmmaker intends to make a third film in the series "Munjha", which will be set in the same genre.

"When 'Stree' was ready, the script of 'Roohi Afzana' was being worked on. Now 'Roohi Afzana' will come and script of 'Munjha' is getting ready and then there is one more. Then we will do the second part of everything and then they will all merge. That's the idea. Each one of them is bigger than the previous one."

"Stree", featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named 'Stree' abducts men in the night during festival season. It was based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

"Roohi Afzana", which will also feature Rajkummar alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

It will release on June 5 this year. Talking about "Munjha", Vijan said, "It is like a legend, it is a naughty ghost and he is looking for his bride. It is based on a true legend."

The producer said he enjoys exploring the space of horror that is laced with comedy.

"In horror-comedy, you are afraid but you laugh too. It is fun. Horror-comedy universe is the only thing I have for Maddock's future right now. Then I will built one more universe," he added. Vijan is currently awaiting the release of his next production "Angrezi Medium" with Irrfan Khan.

The film directed by Homi Adajania will come out on March 20.

