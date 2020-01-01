Home Entertainment Hindi

A new  Bollywood: Sequels, reboots and remakes to be excited for

From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Coolie No 1, here are ten sequels and reboots coming up in Bollywood in 2020

Published: 01st January 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood 2020

Bollywood 2020

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

This new year, brace up for a blizzard of nostalgia. A bunch of remakes, reboots, and sequels will hold sway in Hindi cinema in 2020. Several of them are based on well-loved comedies from past decades, 
rejigged with new faces and (hopefully) fresh plots. Throwbacks, remixes, and cameos will likely dominate, and it will be interesting to see filmmakers like David Dhawan and Priyadarshan (returning to Bollywood with Hungama 2) pay lavish self-tribute. As we sort out our film calendars for the coming months, here are 10 Hindi film retreads to be excited for:

Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next
Love Aaj Kal (2009), Imtiaz Ali’s time-twisty tale about two couples across ages, was a hit in the noughties. His upcoming romance starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is said to be a sequel, supposedly titled Aaj Kal. Plot details are scant, with Randeep Hooda playing a pivotal character in the fold. The highlight, of course, remains Sara, stepping into a world previously graced by her father Saif Ali Khan. Her pairing with Kartik has been cheered by fans, who are counting on the rumoured off-screen couple to recreate the magic of the original.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to steer his brand of social comedies in new directions. In 2017, he starred in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a film about a newly-married man with performance anxiety and erectile dysfunction. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, centres on a gay couple in small-town India. Mainstream Hindi cinema is finally opening up to queer stories (we had the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga last year), so an Ayushmann film in the space is certainly welcome. He’s got the super-talented Jitendra Kumar beside him, as well as Badhaai Ho alums Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Baaghi 3
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi franchise has been a consistent performer at the box-office. The threequel, directed by Ahmed Khan, is reportedly a remake of the Tamil hit Vettai. Besides Tiger, the action epic stars Ritiesh Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande. The film was shot in Morocco, Egypt, Serbia, Turkey and Mumbai. Tiger has collaborated on the film’s action design, combining elements of Kung Fu, Krav Maga and Muay Thai. According to the makers, he’ll be seen defending a desert city in the climax.

Angrezi Medium
Irrfan Khan returns to Hindi cinema with a spin-off of Hindi Medium, the massive 2017 hit about the faultlines of the Indian education system. The new film, which focuses on foreign education, was shot in Rajasthan and London. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan have joined the cast, with the former playing the role of a cop. Producer Dinesh Vijan has stated that the character will recur in future iterations, hinting at plans of an extended franchise. The new entry also marks the directorial return of Homi Adajania, five years after the oddly captivating Finding Fanny. 

Sooryavanshi 
This is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s police universe. The film stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorism Squad. In a teaser, we got a glimpse of the film’s climax, assembling cameos by Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh). It sure feels like an Endgame moment for Rohit fans, with Hindi cinema getting its first interconnected universe of supercops. Will Sooryavanshi stop the Marvelization of the Indian market? 

'Coolie No 1' remake
David Dhawan’s 1995 remake of Chinna Mapillai grew a cult in Indian comedy. The film followed a porter (Govinda) who marries a rich girl (Karisma Kapoor) under false pretenses. The filmmaker returns to the farce once again, this time set in Bangkok and starring his son Varun Dhawan. The duo had attempted something similar with Judwaa 2, and while the formula feels ripe, it will be tough to top the enduring legacy of the source material. There’s help though — Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in the supporting cast.

Sadak 2
Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak was the biggest hit of 1991. It paired Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in a romance about an insomniac cabbie and a brothel girl. Mahesh, who hasn’t directed a film in 20 years, returns with a sequel in 2020. Releasing on July 10, Sadak 2 brings back Sanjay and Pooja alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The plot picks up from the original, with Sanjay’s Ravi battling with depression and assisting a young girl (Alia) expose a fake godman. The great Gulshan Grover is in the cast, though not as the antagonist.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
This one’s big. In 2007, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan teamed up for a Hindi remake of Manichitrathazhu. The result was a blockbuster horror comedy, a hilarious romp through a Rajasthani palace seemingly haunted by a pirouetting ghost. Despite its popularity, the genre failed to take root up north. It was recently revived though, with the success of Amar Kaushik’s Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The script is by Farhad Samji, quite the man for crowd-pleasing chaos.

Hungama 2
Hindi television has survived the past two decades on Priyadarshan re-runs. The ace director is finally back, parading a reboot of one of his most enduring comedy hits. Hungama 2 stars Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. It’s the filmmaker’s 18th collaboration with Paresh, in line with classics like Hera Pheri and Malamaal Weekly. Meezaan, meanwhile, is the son of Jaaved Jaaferi, so his comic talents will be duly tested.

Satyameva Jayate 2
They wouldn’t admit it, but critics adore Milap Zaveri. His Satyameva Jayate (2018), was a trashy throwback to the masala films of the ‘80s. Relentlessly overt in its displays of patriotism and pyromania, the film pitted John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in a plot involving corrupt cops, charcoal paintings, and fragile tyres. Milap has been hyping up the sequel, potentially featuring the ‘strongest’ character he’s ever written for John. You will be well-advised to take that literally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood 2020
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp