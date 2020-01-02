Home Entertainment Hindi

Farhan Akhtar shares first look from 'Toofan', announces release date

The project marks second collaboration for Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Actor Farhan Akhtar.

Actor Farhan Akhtar. (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar shared his first look from his upcoming boxing drama "Toofan" on Thursday.

The actor looked absolutely ripped in the photo, taken from the ringside and shared on Twitter.

"When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020," Akhtar captioned the photo.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" also features veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.

"Toofan" is co-produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

The film is scheduled to be released on October 2 this year.

