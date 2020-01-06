Anurag Kashyap makes 'masked PM Modi, Amit Shah' his Twitter profile pic

By IANS

MUMBAI: After several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his profile photograph on Twitter.

Kashyap on Monday morning changed his display picture (DP) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks.

The image currently has 6.2K Retweets and 19.9K Likes.

However, there was a severe backlash, too. As soon as the image was uploaded on the micro-blogging website, a section of social media started trolling Kashyap.

Others came out in support of the filmmaker.

"We want our peaceful, progressive and developing India back! People have been conned, now all the Bhakts should stop ??? and rethink, for the sake of their children," said a user.

A user said: "We need more people like you who can dare to speak the truth. Being a celebrity, you have to power to reveal the truth with facts. Wish other celebrities could follow your foot steps. Salman and Sharukh for example. I wonder about their silence these days."

I really want you to make a film based on these incidents otherwise they'll make movie in support of them — HIPPIE (@SheikBabur) January 6, 2020

Fearless person, I really respect u and like ur thoughts we are with u — zubin Hayat, (@zarrin_zubin) January 6, 2020

Following you, changed my profile pic too. Let it be a form of protest against JNU violence. — VK (@thelonewolf_8) January 6, 2020