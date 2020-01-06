Home Entertainment Hindi

The challenge is on for choreographer Rahul Shetty

For the upcoming Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza, Shetty got to choreograph all of the movie’s songs, and also, the rare chance to work with none other than Prabhu Deva.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:22 AM

Choreographer Rahul Shetty

Choreographer Rahul Shetty (Photo | Instagram)

By Jaideep Sen
Express News Service

Rahul Shetty couldn’t have asked for a better dream project.

For the upcoming Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza, Shetty got to choreograph all of the movie’s songs, and also, the rare chance to work with none other than Prabhu Deva, for a remake of the classic hit, Muqabla, originally composed by AR Rahman for the 1994 film, Humse Hai Muqabala, and a version of the super-hit Mukkabla from the Tamil film, Kadhalan, the same year.

We got to chat with Shetty about working with Prabhu Deva, along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. And, he instantly took us back to the ’90s, and evenings of watching dance videos on TV. Excerpts:

Give us the highlights of your last few days. How are things progressing with your new projects?
I’ve choreographed all the songs for Street Dancer 3D, and definitely, my favourite was Muqabla, because it was such an iconic song, and growing up as a dancer, Prabhu Deva was always an inspiration. He is amazing. My first independent choreography was also with him, so I was very lucky.
The moment Street Dancer happened, I knew Varun (Dhawan), Shraddha (Kapoor) and everyone were a part of the cast. But when we were informed that we will be doing Muqabla, I was really happy, as we don’t get to do this every day.

Are you approaching this as a tribute?

It is a tribute, as Muqabla was done 21 years back, and it still has the power that people remember and know it. Doing something on the same song or recreating it is always challenging, as there are chances that it might backfire, if this doesn’t go as well as the original.
But thankfully, we have been getting good responses to the video, and the choreography. So, I think, whatever we did, the hard work we put in is paying off.

Will you be using the classic, original version?

The song is not the same, although, the hook line is the same, the arrangement is different. Likewise, the choreography is also new, keeping the hook a little similar with inspiration used from the original Muqabla. I didn’t want to change that.

How old were you when the original was released, and what were your recollections of the song?

When the song was released, I think, I was 8 years old. I used to watch it on TV. Back in the ’90s, there were no computers or social media, and the only source I had to learn was TV. So, when Muqabla used to play on TV, I used to catch a few steps, copy them, and keep learning. That is my earliest memory of Muqabla.
After 21 years, when you’re in the industry as a choreographer, and you get to know you have the opportunity to do Muqabla — that was amazing for me.

Is Prabhu Deva as flexible as he used to be?

This song has been choreographed by Raju Sundaram, while the original one was done by Prabhu Sir’s brother. So this time, when I got to choreograph the song, I made sure that his name is also there in the credits.

I think Prabhu Sir has become even better now. He started off as a 20-year-old, just like us. And he still has the same energy and passion to learn something new — he comes with that mindset. It becomes really easy for a choreographer to experiment with him, as he doesn’t say no to anything, and is up to try anything.

Prabhu Deva, just like we still compare with Michael Jackson, had a lot of typical, signature moves. Do you showcase any of those moves?

Yes, there are a few moves — like the one where he scratches his head and his backside together, at the same time — that was very iconic. We got him to do that again. Ultimately, it’s an amalgamation of the new and the old.

Varun Dhawan has been doing a lot to promote Indian hip-hop. Give us your thoughts on the same.
Definitely, I think a lot has to do with social media, because we didn’t have the right knowledge or training in India back then. With social media, and YouTube, kids in India now have become supremely talented.

I believe if someone can watch and learn a dance video, then anything is possible, because abroad, people do a lot of training classes, workshops and then learn something — but here in India, I think people are learning more from videos than from classes, which is a great thing. And then, competing in world dance competitions and winning something,  that’s commendable.
I agree that in a few years, India is going to top in world dance competitions.
Read the complete interview online at www.indulgexpress.com.

Street Dancer 3D releases in theatres on 24 January.

