Deepika Padukone, 'Chhapaak' team conduct social experiment around Mumbai

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and the team of her forthcoming 'Chhapaak' film walked the streets of Mumbai to conduct a social experiment and examine how people from various paths of life react to being around acid attack survivors.

Deepika, who plays an acid attack victim in the movie, donned the character's makeup and visited an accessory store, supermarket and mall in the company of a few acid attack survivors.

The Bollywood diva captioned the video post as, "Be the change you want to see... A Social Experiment by Team Chhapaak!"

While some people were friendly others reacted with what was clearly horror. The entire episode was captured through the team's hidden cameras and a compiled video was posted on various social media platforms by the actor on Tuesday.

At the end of the video, Deepika shares, "Aaj pura din bita k yeh jaanaa ke kuch nazar ke samne hota hai aur kuch nahi. Nazariya badalna zaruri hai."

The video has been praised and shared by her fan followers both on Twitter and Instagram. 'Chhapaak', also starring Vikrant Massey, releases this Friday.

