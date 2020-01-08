Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood hails Deepika Padukone for joining JNU students during protest

Extending support to the actor, director Anurag Kashyap changed his display picture on Twitter to Deepika Padukone's picture from solidarity protest in New Delhi.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest

Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after actor Deepika Padukone joined students protesting against the recent violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, director Vikramaditya Motwane on Wednesday hailed the actor's decision and called her a "true hero".

The 'Sacred Games' director took to Twitter and said that Padukone's stand will inspire the younger generation of the country to ask questions.

"Deepika's stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully, they'll go out and educate themselves. And not parrot everything authority tells them. She's a true hero," Motwane's tweet read.

Earlier in the day actors Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha also heaped praise on the 'Chhapaak' actor.

While Qureshi called Deepika a "Rockstar", Pednekar in her tweet said, "More power to you @deepikapadukone Can't wait to watch #Chappak tonight. United we stand."

"No matter which political party you support, do u support violence? Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can't sit on the fence any longer. Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up, & all those who spoke for speaking up. This is not the time to stay quiet," read Sinha's tweet.

Extending support to the actor, director Anurag Kashyap changed his display picture on Twitter to Deepika Padukone's picture from solidarity protest in New Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, the Bollywood actor was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim". She did not issue any statement nor address the students.

