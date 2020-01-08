'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' goes on floors

By Express News Service

Abhishek Sharma’s 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has gone on floors. The upcoming comedy stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Zee Studios production is centred around weddings and set in Mumbai in the ’90s. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Speaking about the film, director Abhishek Sharma had said, “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones. With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience.”

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in The Family Man. The Amazon Prime show has been renewed for a second season.

Diljit Dosanjh starred opposite Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. The film has earned `162 crore at the Indian box-office so far.