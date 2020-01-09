Cannot stay neutral on such issues, need to condemn them: Varun Dhawan reacts to JNU violence

By IANS

MUMBAI: Days after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone stepped out in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, actor Varun Dhawan said he, too, cannot stay neutral on the issue.

According to a media report, Varun, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D", told media in Madhya Pradesh: "I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues. You have to condemn such attacks."

He added: "It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens."

Asked about the reaction to Deepika's visit to JNU on Twitter, he said: "I am not going to get into what people are saying on Twitter on this issue."

Varun is sure that the law enforcement will find the person guilty soon.

"But the police will investigate it. As an Indian, I have full faith in the police and judiciary. I hope those involved in this incident get severe punishment as soon as possible," he said.

On January 5, several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.

At least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.