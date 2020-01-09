Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh

Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh took to Twitter to voice their support for the film and encouraged people to go and watch it.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:43 PM

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid calls over social media to boycott 'Chhapaak', Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel announced on Thursday that the film would be made tax-free.

“I declare Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Chhapaak tax free in entire Madhya Pradesh. The movie which is releasing on Friday, besides giving the society a positive message on the acid attack victim women, will also render the tale of the acid attack victim woman’s struggle, hope and self-confidence. Such films go a long way in changing the thinking of the society on such issues,” Nath tweeted on Thursday.

The CM’s announcement making the movie co-produced by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone tax free in Madhya Pradesh comes just a few hours after the Congress’s students wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) announced free screening of the same movie’s first show on the first day at a mall in Katni town on Friday morning.

Reacting to the CM’s announcement making Chhapaak tax free in the state, opposition BJP’s state spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal questioned the decision.

“On the one hand, the CM and his ministers keep on complaining about acute financial crunch when it comes to continuing welfare schemes, but on the other hand he’s ready to make the movie tax free,” he asked.

Agrawal further said, “If the CM is so concerned about the acid attack victims, then he should also tweet and tell people of the state, what his government has done for economic empowerment and rehabilitation of acid attack victims during the first year of his regime. He also needs to tell people what action his government has taken to ensure that acid isn’t easily available in the market.”

Meanwhile, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appealed to people in a tweet to watch the movie along with their families.

"The state government has decided to make Hindi film 'Chhapaak' tax free in Chhattisgarh. The film spreads awareness among people against heinous crime like acid attack on women in society. You all should go to watch the movie along with your families and become aware, as well as spread the awareness," the Congress leader tweeted.

Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob, but did not address the gathering.

After her JNU visit, many appreciated her "silent solidarity", but some others criticised her for "supporting Leftists", saying it was a promotional stunt ahead of her film's release.

"#Boycott Chhapaak" was also trending on Twitter, as was "#ISupportDeepika".

(With inputs from PTI)

