'Chhapaak' a glowing gem in your repertoire: Ranveer Singh to Deepika

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ranveer called Deepika the soul of the Meghna Gulzar-directed movie, which is based on the story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Calling "Chhapaak" "one of the films of our times", Ranveer Singh praised actor-wife Deepika Padukone for her immensely complex portrayal of an acid attack survivor.

It released countrywide on Friday.

Ranveer said he had the first-hand experience of seeing Deepika, his co-star of films such as "Ram Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", create Malti (Laxmi).

"I've witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You've been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work.

You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times.

Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be," the actor wrote.

Ranveer said Deepika's performance in the movie "moved me, stirred me and stayed with me" as she presented a perfect mix of "strength" and "vulnerability".

"You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I'm simply awestruck at your craft.

Its staggering and astonishing what you've achieved with Malti.

A glowing gem in your repertoire.

I love you baby.

I've never been more proud of you," he said.

Ranveer also praised Meghna and said after "Talvar" and "Raazi", she has once again mesmerised the audience with her work.

"Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage.

It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum.

It elucidates a subject that we've only ever heard of but never really fully understood.

It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence.

The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar.

'Talvar', 'Raazi' and now 'Chhapaak'.

May I say 'Bravo!' And 'Encore!'"

