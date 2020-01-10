Home Entertainment Hindi

Couldn't have asked for better Bollywood debut: Shalini Pandey on 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

The Arjun Reddy heroine says debuting in Bollywood opposite Ranveer gives her the confidence to express herself as an artiste.

Published: 10th January 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Shalini Pandey.

Shalini Pandey. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Arjun Reddy" actress Shalini Pandey, who is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with Ranveer Singh starrer "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", says she couldn't have asked for a better Bollywood debut.

"I couldn't have asked for a better Bollywood debut than 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. I'm fortunate that I could impress my producer Maneesh Sharma and my director Divyang Thakkar in my auditions. I had worked really hard and it was a huge validation for my acting when I received the confirmation call from Yash Raj Films," Shalini said.

She says debuting opposite Ranveer gives her the confidence to express herself as an artiste.

"The fact that I'm debuting opposite a powerhouse superstar like Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artist and prove myself in the film. I know I have to give it all when I'm acting with him. In fact, I will give my 200 per cent because he will bring it on in every single scene and deliver a 200 per cent performance," she added.

Shalini feels she will emerge out as a better actor after working with Ranveer, whom she tagged a "genius".

"He is a genius at adding layers after layers and nuances after nuances over what the script originally intended to do. So, it's amazing to be just in the same frame as him and pick up everything that he does and see his process as an actor. I think I will emerge as a better actor after doing 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'," she said.

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. It will be Ranveer's next release after "'83", in which the actor will be seen as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shalini Pandey Jayeshbhai Jordaar
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp