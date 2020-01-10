How Aditya Roy Kapur transformed for Malang

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Aditya Roy Kapur made an impression as a compulsive killer in the trailer of Malang. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, pairs him opposite Disha Patani. The ensemble thriller also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Keemu.

Speaking about Aditya’s transformation into a murderous anti-hero, a source said, “The actor was confident that he would be able to pull off the lean look because he had done that for Fitoor as well. The challenge for him was to put on muscle for the other look. Although time was short, he managed to beef up for the second look. It was the transformation that helped him ease into the character.”

Malang marks Kapur’s second collaboration with Suri, after the blockbuster Aashiqui 2. This is the first time that the duo has ventured into the romance-thriller genre.

Kapur’s extensive physical transformation has been done with the help of his trainer Sudarshan D Amkar. “Aditya and I had a discussion about his look. He mentioned that he wanted to learn some martial arts in order to work on his fighting skills, flexibility and endurance in order to do justice to the role he was doing. He also mentioned that he’s sporting two different looks in the movie,” said Amkar. Post that, there was no stopping and Kapur underwent strict training.

“We spent 2-3 hours in the gym every day. In the evening I suggested him to do cardio for 30 minutes. I also made him buy a treadmill so that he could do cardio exercises at his home.

For the warm up we started with Yoga, to increase the mobility we did Kalaripayattu and various other forms of martial arts. He also used to run for 20 minutes after every training session to gain stamina,” said Amkar.

In addition to workouts, Kapur also changed his diet. He used to consume 1,500 calories to match the energy levels with the workouts. “He was required to have five meals a day with limited calorie intake, was completely off sugar, gluten and junk food. He wasn’t allowed to have an excessive amount of salt, and even his water intake had to be controlled since we did not want him to look bulky,” revealed Amkar.