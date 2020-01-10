Sussanne to Hrithik Roshan: You're the most incredible man I know

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his former wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she knows.

Sussanne on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a clip featuring Hrithik and their sons -- Hridhaan, Hrehaan Roshan. She even dedicated the "War" actor with the "Best Daddy Award".

"Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know... #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020???? #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo," she captioned the clip.

Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The two welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006 and their second son Hridhaan in 2008.

They two separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the actioner "War", directed by Siddharth Anand. It also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.