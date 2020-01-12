Shahid Kapoor returns to Mumbai after getting injured at sets of 'Jersey'

By ANI

MUMBAI: After getting injured at the sets of sports-drama 'Jersey', actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday returned to Mumbai with his wife Mira Rajput.

The 38-year-old actor received stitches on his lips after getting hit by a ball during the shoot of the film was seen wearing a half-face skull mask to cover his injury at the airport.

Soon after returning, Kapoor took to Twitter to extend gratitude to his fans who have been deeply concerned about his injury and have been posting on social media since the news of Shahid's injury broke.

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

"Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," read Kapoor's tweet.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor would be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film which is a Hindi-remake of the Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The movie is slated to release on August 28 this year and will also star 'Super 30' fame Mrunal Thakur.