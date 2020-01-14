Hrithik Roshan is amazed by the dancing skills of this 'smoothest airwalker'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Recently, Hrithik took to his Twitter and praised a dancer after watching the 'smoothest airwalk' that he witnessed.

Hrithik Roshan (L) is impressed by the skills of the dancer in the tiktok video (R)

NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the best dancers in Bollywood and an appreciation by the superstar is the wish of every dancer.

The dance moves also impressed Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan too. He also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "wow..."

It all started when a user tweeted a dance video of a TikTok user dancing on Bollywood songs. "Watch till the end. Last video made me compile his videos," wrote the user while sharing the video.

"Please make him famous," he added, tagging Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudheva in his tweet.

The dance moves grabs the eyeball of Bollywood celebs especially Hrithik Roshan. He was so stunned by the dance moves and asks for the identity of the boy.

Hrithik shared the video and wrote, "Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?"


As the post went viral on the social media, collecting over 10 lakh views on the microblogging platform. The post also got 10k retweets and 66.6K likes.

Many hailed Hrithik for acknowledging the boy's talent, others praised the 'brilliant moves'.

A Twitter user commented on the post and wrote, "Dear @iHrithik, he is on TikTok by the name 'babajackson2020'."

A post read,"This is perhaps for the first time I have found some worthwhile on #TikTok which can actually change someone's life. Thanks for your concern. He needs your support, guidance & mentoring. Hidden talent of India...Thanks to @pokershash."

A Tweeple remarked, "Whoever he is ...he will feel luckiest today to get a response from god of dance for his dancing."

A fan gushed, "We want this man in your film or with dance with you , we know he is next @iHrithik."
 

