Varun Dhawan to star in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele

By Express News Service

After the two Dulhania movies—Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)—actor Varun Dhawan has teamed up with director Shashank Khaitan for a third time. Varun will be playing the lead in Shashank’s upcoming film, Mr Lele, to be produced by Dharma Productions.

The poster of Mr Lele features an almost-naked Varun with his hands in the air. “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! Mr Lele aka Varun Dhawan along with Shashank Khaitan is going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021,” producer Karan Johar tweeted.

The remaining cast of Mr Lele, including the female lead, will be revealed soon. Varun Dhawan’s upcoming release is Street Dance 3D. He is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s Arun Khetarpal biopic.

Shashank Khaitan’s last outing was Dhadak (2018), featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film was a Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat.