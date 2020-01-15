Boman Irani to play Ranveer Singh’s father in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

By Express News Service

Boman Irani will play Ranveer Singh’s father in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakka, the film is a comedy-drama set in Gujarat. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story,” says Boman.

“For me, Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for; talent like him comes once in many, many years. He has written something exceptionally thought-provoking that delivers a powerful message in the most entertaining and humorous manner.”

This is Boman’s second collaboration with Ranveer this year. The duo will also be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83.

“Working with Ranveer is always fun. He is a powerhouse performer who gives his all in every scene. I’m playing his father in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and we have a very interesting relationship for people to find out when they see the film,” Boman shares.