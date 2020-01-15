First look of Polladhavan’s Hindi remake is out

By Express News Service

The first-look poster of Guns of Banaras was recently released. The film is the Hindi remake of Polladhavan (2007), the superhit Tamil film that marked the first collaboration between Dhanush and Vetri Maaran.

Guns of Banaras is directed by Shekkhar Suri. The film stars actor Karan Nath in the lead role. Son of film producer Rakesh Nath, Karan was one of the child artists in Mr India (1987). He made his Bollywood debut in Paagalpan and was seen in films like Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, LOC: Kargil, and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny.

With Guns of Banaras, Karan is making his comeback after a gap of 12 years. He essays the part of Guddu Shukla, an angry young man in Varanasi. The action drama also stars Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatraman, Shilpa Shirodkar and others.