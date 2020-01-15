Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' official logo out, first look drops tomorrow

The official logo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has been unveiled. The film’s first look will be released on January 15. 

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

By Express News Service

Starring Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biopic of Gangubai, a brothel owner and matriarch who ruled the Mumbai underworld in the 60s. She was forced into prostitution at a young age and had a soft spot for the girls in Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light district. She was also involved in the city’s rabid drug trade.

The film is inspired by one of the chapters in Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial was Padmaavat (2018). Last year, he was set to direct a romantic drama titled Inshallah, starring Alia and Salman Khan. The film, however, was shelved following creative disagreements between the director and Salman, who was meant to co-produce the film. 

Alia Bhatt has four big releases in 2020. Besides Gangubai, she will be seen in Sadak 2 and Brahmastra. She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s period actioner, RRR.

