'Metro Park' renewed for Season 2

By Express News Service

Eros Now has announced the second season of its original show, Metro Park. Released in 2019, the comedy series revolves around an Indian Gujarati family living in New Jersey.

Starring Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash and Purbi Joshi, the first season received several accolades and popularised the concept of e-pooja in many places, setting an all-new trend in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

“Given the success the show enjoyed in its first season, taking things a notch higher with season two was an easy decision for us,” said Ridhima Lulla, Chief Creative Officer, Eros Group.

“The worldwide popularity and viewership season one received was because the characters and milieu were relatable. We promise our viewers around the world will be delighted again.” The release date of Metro Park season 2 will be announced soon.