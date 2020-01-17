INTERVIEW | 'Swaraag' staying true to their music

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

From tabla to drums, sitar to acoustic guitar, traditional Rajasthani morchang to saxophone, the band Swaraag creates fusion music from a jugalbandi of Indian and Western instruments. Formed in 2014, the Jaipur-based ensemble brings forth the traditional Rajasthani renditions amalgamated with modern instruments. In Delhi for a corporate event, founder Pratap Singh Nirwan tells us about the band’s journey and upcoming plans.

How was Swaraag formed?



We began as an instrumental band, but soon realised that people loved vocals more than instrumental music. So, we started looking for a vocalist. Asif, who is the younger brother of Arif Khan (co-founder, who plays the sitar), was a Sufi singer working with different bands. We included him in our band and the audience loved him.

How did the band come to include so many genres?



We didn’t plan to create anything specific. Bollywood mashup happened because of audiences’ demand. We’ve worked hard to bring all these aspects together and have evolved with time.

We began with Sufi music, but later realised that since we belong to Jaipur, we need to have a Rajasthani touch. When we introduced Rajasthani fusion, we ensured it didn’t lose the essence of the traditional Rajasthani folk.



The reason people like Swaraag today is because we deliver music from various genres while staying true to their origin. Our lineup depends on how open the audience is and what kind of music they prefer. Once when we were performing at a wedding, the bride’s father got so emotional that she asked us to stop playing for a while. That’s the power of our music.

How has music changed over the years?



Thanks to the increasing use of digital music and recorded tracks, people are forgetting the sounds of instruments. And, because of this very reason, the life of today’s songs is short, unlike the classic Bollywood songs. So, when we perform, we make sure that the audience can hear the actual sounds of our instruments. We don’t use recorded tracks, everything is played live at

our shows.

How do you look at the growing avenues of indie music?



Some years ago, only certain labels dominated the market. Others didn’t even get a chance to showcase their talent. Today, with the advancements in technology, different platforms like YouTube and other social media, it is possible for anyone to make themselves visible. However, even with the growing acceptance of music, the quality of music is degrading as many are focusing only on the number of views and subscription.

People are busy churning out songs every month without thinking of the quality. Daily, around 50 songs are released, but nobody knows for how long these last. I get calls from aspiring artistes requesting to join the band. When I ask about their knowledge of classical music, the usual answer is that they have been practising for two-three years. Many are aping other singers and have lost their individuality. Artistes must remember that they don’t have to copy others, but keep the quality of music a top priority.