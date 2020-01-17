Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikrant Massey's 'Cargo' to be screened at South by Southwest festival in US

The science fiction film, written and directed by Arati Kadav, also features Massey's "Mirzapur" co-star Shweta Tripathi and actor Nandu Madhav.

Stills from Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi's 'Cargo'

Stills from Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi's 'Cargo' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey-starrer "Cargo" will have its North American premiere at the 2020 edition of South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

The story revolves around a lonely demon Prahastha who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut where dead people are recycled for rebirth.

"Cargo" will be screened under the Global section of the film festival which will run from March 13 to 21.

Vikrant, who most recently featured alongside Deepika Padukone in "Chhapaak", said it makes him "proud" that the film has been chosen for the prestigious film gala.

"'Cargo' is one of the first Indian sci-fi films to be there.

And I feel blessed for receiving so much applause not just from the country but across the world.

People have loved Chhapaak, they have embraced it with open arms and now 'Cargo' being selected at this big a platform, I feel really fortunate," the actor said in a statement.

"Cargo", which had its India premiere at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section, is produced by Arati, Navin Shetty, Shlok Sharma and Anurag Kashyap.

