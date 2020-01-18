Chhota Bheem takes on the world with Netflix adaptation

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When city-based Rajiv Chilaka of Green Gold Animations introduced the character of Chhota Bheem to the world in 2008, little did he know that his mascot would become a household name not only in India, but also across the globe.

So it came as great pride when Chhota Bheem’s latest spin-off and Green Gold’s proud creation Mighty Little Bheem, an animated television series created for toddlers, received a huge response worldwide after it was streamed on Netflix. Mighty Little Bheem is India’s first and only Netflix Original animation with a viewership of over 27 million.

“It took 18 relentless months of hard work to complete the two seasons of Mighty Little Bheem. It is specially created for toddlers aged between two and six years, keeping in mind the needs and understanding of the new generation. It was quite a challenging task to animate these creative characters and send out the right message considering that there are no dialogues in the episodes at all,” says Rajiv, founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation.

He also stresses about the eminence of Indian culture behind the huge success of this show across the world. “We have kept the characteristics of the characters the same as that of the original Chota Bheem as Bheem has already been hailed as the ideal well-behaved child by viewers. We have also made sure to keep the Indian culture and essence intact through the characters and the environment around them,” adds Rajiv. But the idea behind the show came from an unusual source in the organization.

“As a big lover of animals and children, I used to make sketches of toddlers. I randomly started drawing the toddler version of Chhota Bheem and Rajiv was impressed when he saw it. That’s how Mighty Little Bheem was created,” says Tirtho, the storyboard director of Green Gold Animations.

After months of working around the scripts to give the right learning and experience to toddlers in a fun way, Green Gold Animations succeeded in convincing Netflix to air the show.