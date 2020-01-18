Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh introduces Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal in '83' character poster

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After introducing seven characters from his much-anticipated sports-drama '83', Ranveer Singh revealed yet another character poster featuring singer Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actor, who will be essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, shared the character poster on Instagram and wrote, "PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! Presenting @HARRDYSANDHU as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! #ThisIs83"

Earlier, Ranveer had shared seven character posters which featured Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna.

Nishant Dahiya will be seen essaying the role of Roger Binny while Dinker Sharma will be seen as Kirti Azad. Chirag Patil will be seen enacting the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma.

The sports-drama also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer.

The movie also features R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.

