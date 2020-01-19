Home Entertainment Hindi

Jonty Rhodes gets 'goosebumps' after watching 'Gully Boy'

Rhodes tweeted on January 17 that ever since he met actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, he had been listening to the film's soundtrack.

Published: 19th January 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Gully Boy' poster.

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Gully Boy' poster. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes finally got to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer "Gully Boy", which made him laugh, cry and gave him goosebumps.

Rhodes tweeted on January 17 that ever since he met actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, he had been listening to the film's soundtrack.

"Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @kalkikanmani," he wrote.

Siddhant, who played the character of MC Sher in "Gully Boy", replied: "I am already excited! I'll be the lucky mascot!"

"Gully Boy" is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes).

In "Gully Boy", Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film became a superhit on release in February 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jonty Rhodes on Gully Boy Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Jonty Rhodes Gully Boy
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp