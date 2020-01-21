Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Jhund' to finally see the light of day

After much delay, Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru is finally headed for release.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:42 AM

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

After much delay, Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru is finally headed for release. The film is directed by Nagraj Manjule. Set in Nagpur, Jhund is based on the life of Dr. Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of ‘slum soccer’, a non-profit organisation committed to the upliftment of underprivileged children through football matches. 

The teaser-poster of the film was released on Monday. It features Big B in a blue sweatshirt, standing on an empty field. Beyond him, rising above a brick wall, is a clustered slum. A rundown van and a lone football also dot the poster. 

Jhund was shot on-location in Nagpur in 2018. It marks Hindi film debut of Manjule. The director is known for the critically-acclaimed Marathi films Sairat and Fandry. Jhund is co-produced by T-Series in association with Taandav Films Entertainment. Amitabh Bachchan’s other upcoming films are Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Brahmastra.

