Raveena Tandon to write, produce show on split-personality

By Express News Service

Actor Raveena Tandon is set to write and produce a web series based on multiple personality disorder. The show will be in the psychological genre and highlight the concept of split-personality.

The project will be bankrolled by Raveena’s home banner, AA Films. “I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for,” Raveena said.

“This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise, this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it.”

Raveena was last seen in Onir’s Shab (2017). She also had a special appearance in the song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ in Khandaani Shafakhana (2019). Her upcoming role is in KGF: Chapter 2, as Ramika Sen, the fictional Prime Minister of India in 1981.

