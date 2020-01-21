Home Entertainment Hindi

Wake N' Bake review: Rohan Joshi is back! With truth bombs and a privilege check

From providing uncle tips to explaining why 'I don't know' is often the best answer, ‘woke’ Rohan Joshi is at his unsparing best in Wake N' Bake. Here are the highlights!

Published: 21st January 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian Rohan Joshi in a still from his first solo stand-up special 'Wake N Bake'

Comedian Rohan Joshi in a still from his first solo stand-up special 'Wake N Bake' (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Disha Jana
Online Desk

After a much-needed break, Rohan Joshi is back with his almost hour-long stand-up special Wake N' Bake on Amazon Prime. Released on January 10, this was Rohan's first solo gig post AIB’s dissolution as it ran into troubled waters during #MeToo. However, if you still haven’t had the chance or time to watch it, here are a few reasons you must!

Age gap does not mean generation gap

For starters, let's get this out of the way - Rohan Joshi is 36 years old. Yes, thirty-six years old. Why is this relevant or even necessary? Simple, because he brought it up more times than one can count, dedicating at least a good 20 minutes of his show to it.

So, in case you ever forget how old he is, instead of a quick Wikipedia search, you can just re-watch Wake N' Bake and you're good to go.

But hold on, it’s not the self-deprecatory 'I am so old' jokes you’ll hear. Instead, Rohan addressed his ‘mid-30s crisis’ with pragmatism and sans self-pity which, to his credit, are attributes millennials connect with.

WATCH CLIP HERE:

From discussing his 'bhaiya'-to-'uncle' transition and the perks and problems that come with it to applying logical reasoning skills on where to draw the line as the 'responsible adult' in the room, he seemed to have all the answers.

‘Ten-year patriarchy grace period’

There’s barely any single bhartiya naari who has ever escaped the "Don't you want to get married?” question, but Rohan made it very clear that even middle-aged men who are past their “ten-year patriarchy grace period” were stuck in the same boat.

Relatability aside, the acknowledgement of how society cuts men some slack for the same reasons it chooses to shame and label women, coming from a man, made for a very refreshing watch.

SSC < All other choices?

Subtlety could be Rohan Joshi’s middle name. In his own way, he didn’t spare the Indian education system either, the Maharashtra state board (Secondary School Certificate) specifically. Hear it from the man himself.

WATCH CLIP HERE:

“I don’t know”  – Privilege meter check

But that's not all. In a country where politicians often provide comic relief and people expect accountability aka ‘opinions’ on current affairs from comedians, Rohan explained why sometimes it is better to take a step or two back before passing any judgements, especially when you rank high on the privilege meter.

Given how India's current charged-up political scenario has compelled everyone to become vocal, Joshi makes a sound argument about holding back an opinion when you've primarily led a sheltered life and are not sufficiently informed.

As an “urban, South Bombay born, Hindu, upper-caste, cisgender, fair-skinned man” (not in that particular order) himself, Rohan emphasises how an “I don’t know” makes more sense than passing half-baked remarks when you haven't experienced the struggles and tribulations of the have-nots.

While ‘privilege’ has come to be a bad word of sorts in the present day, the cherry on the cake for Wake N' Bake was when Rohan offered a moral lesson on how it's actually a reality of life for many people but need not necessarily be a demon if you know how to own up to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wake N'Bake Rohan Joshi Amazon Prime Rohan Joshi Wake N Bake
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp