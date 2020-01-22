Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns lyricist with Malang title track

By Express News Service

Writer and television personality Haarsh Limbachiyaa has turned lyricist with the title track of Mohit Suri’s Malang. The film is a romantic thriller and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Keemu in the lead roles. Haarsh has co-written the track with Kunaal Vermaa.

The song has crossed more than 19 million views on YouTube.

Speaking about the collaboration, Haarsh said he had met Mohit on the reality show Nach Baliye, in which he was participating with his wife Bharti Singh. “Mohit Sir was a judge. I told him that I write lyrics and that I am a poet. Then I ended up writing the first draft, which he liked. Now the film is set to release and (the song) has been trending on YouTube,” Haarsh said.