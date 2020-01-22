'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is about embracing LGBTQ community: Ayushmann Khurrana

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is an homage to the LGBTQ community and it is an important film for India.

A follow-up to the actor's 2017 hit "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan", the film stars Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar as a homosexual couple trying to win over each other's family.

Ayushmann said the movie, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, is an effort to bring the LGBTQ community into the mainstream.

"The love of the people of India for the trailer of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians. The film is about celebrating inclusivity, uniqueness, and individuality among the people of our country, embracing the LGBTQ community and celebrating them.

"I'm deeply grateful that people have appreciated our intention with this important social subject and have enjoyed our trailer thoroughly," the actor said in a statement to PTI.

Ayushmann said besides providing entertainment to the masses, the film will also deliver a "positive social message".

"The film is a total family entertainer and we wanted people to laugh and enjoy and ponder at the same time and the reactions to the trailer suggest that we have managed to do just that.

"The film is hilarious and delivers a positive social message in the most entertaining manner and I definitely think the youth, parents and the entire family will enjoy quality content cinema," he added.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" reunites Ayushmann with his "Badhaai Ho!" co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

The movie is scheduled to be released on February 21.