Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Binodini Dasi in Pradeep Sarkar's next?

Director Pradeep Sarkar is prepping a biopic on courtesan-turned-theatre actor Binodini Dasi, popularly known as Notee Binodini.



As per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has agreed to star in the project. The film’s screenplay is being developed by scholar Shibashish Bandhopadhay.



Binodini Dasi was born into prostitution in 19th century Bengal. She performed her first theatre role at the age of 12 at Calcutta’s National Theatre.



She rose to fame under the mentorship of Girish Chandra Ghose, a leading figure in the golden age of Bengali theatre.