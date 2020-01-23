Jackie Shroff to share screen space for the first time with son Tiger in 'Baaghi 3'

Home Entertainment Hindi

In the third instalment of action-drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh's characters.

Actor Tiger Shroff with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Actor Tiger Shroff is set to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in "Baaghi 3", the makers announced on Thursday.

In a cameo appearance, the 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a police inspector in "Baaghi 3", producer Sajid Nadiadwala said.

"Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his 'Hero' father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence. Ahmed and I feel the storyline required Jackie to be a part of the film and I believe our visions matched to understand how it's a pivotal role in the film," Nadiadwala said in a statement. The producer said having Jackie on board will add to the film's expectations.

"I am confident no one will be disappointed by this double dose of Shroffs and will stand as a strong USP," Nadiadwala added.

Jackie started shooting for the film on Wednesday. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande, "Baagi 3" is scheduled to be released on March 6.

