Legendary sounds of classical and folk music

By Express News Service

The second edition of Amarrass Nights at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery will witness the sounds of the Sindhi Sarangi, a 27-string instrument from Rajasthan as well as the electro-folk. And like kamaicha last time, this time too, one of the old folk instruments - the morchang – will be highlighted during the event.

Master musician Lakha Khan, one of the last remaining legendary performers of Sindhi Sarangi, will open the show with his sterling performance. Khan, who won a National Award for his contribution to Rajasthani folk music, is perhaps the greatest exponent of the centuries-old musical tradition of Rajasthani & Multani folk and Sufi music. He is known for straddling both the classical and folk domains and sings in six regional languages part from Hindi, including Marwari, Punjabi and Multani.

Accompanied by his son Dane Khan on Dholak, Lakha will be presenting bhajans and Sufi kalaams that are sure to transcend boundaries and invoke spiritual oneness among the listeners. The next item, electro-folk compositions, will be presented by Barmer Boys, band of folk musicians from Rajasthan carrying forward the centuries-old musical traditions of the Manganiyars.



They will enthral the audiences with their wedding and celebratory songs in Manga’s soulful voice. Manga will be accompanied by master percussionist Rais Khan who plays several folk instruments like morchang, bhapang, besides beatboxes.