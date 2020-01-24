Home Entertainment Hindi

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan to play a ragpicker in 'Kabaad: The Coin'

According to director Swami, Vivaan Shah is a brilliant person to work with.

Actor Vivaan Shah

Actor Vivaan Shah. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Vivaan Shah, who is the younger son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, will be seen playing a kabadiwaala (ragpicker) in the upcoming film Kabaad: The Coin.

“Trying to play a kabadiwaala was a fascinating process. We have all observed hathgaadi pullers on the road in our everyday life, but to truly replicate the nuances, body language and cadences of a ragman required some focussed study and observation.

“The way they pull the cart or the calls they send out across the streets in order to sell their wares. It is all very specific and needed to be replicated authentically,” Vivaan said. The film is being directed by Varadraj Swami. According to Swami, Vivaan is a brilliant person to work with.

Said director Swami, “Acting runs in his blood and it is commendable that so early in his career, he is eager to experiment with his roles and choose characters that explore his credentials as an actor. He is a director’s delight. His ideology is rare & genius, just like his father.”

