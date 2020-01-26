Bollywood celebs greet nation with Republic day wishes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the nation celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, big-starry names of Bollywood got high in the spirit of patriotism and extended their warm filled wishes to the citizens.

To begin with, the legendary actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, took to Twitter handle and extended the Republic Day wishes to everyone.

The Dada Saheb Phalke Award recipient posted a collage picture of him giving a salute.

Gantantra diwas ki Shubhkamnaye (Republic Day Greetings | Jai Hind), the tweet read.

T 3421 - गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ । जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/NoMBpeo6ts — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2020

T 3421 - My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..

The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech ..

I am honoured and privileged to be with them ..



Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who never took a step back expressing his love for the country, shared a detailed video of his wishing the countrymen a very happy Republic Day.

Alongside a powerful video of him extending the Republic day wishes, the actor tweeted: "My dear people of Bharat. We all wish us all the warmest wishes and felicitations of the Republic Day. Crores of Indians have built this great country together. We will not allow it to be scattered. Bharat Mata Jai. Jai Hind."

Clocking in at two-minutes and one-second, the video has the 64-year-old actor, giving a brief talk on how India fought with the colonizers and the victories struggle that leads us to the place we are now.

"Despite different background and sharing different religion, Indian citizens gave their best to unite the country ..it is important to keep the country together, that showcases our power," he added.

The actor turned politician, Hema Malini, as she celebrates the 'wonderful nation' today, shared a Republic day poster on Twitter.

Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything elseJAI HIND pic.twitter.com/nQVKX0kH1x — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 26, 2020

"Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else JAI HIND," the tweet read.

The evergreen actor Raveena Tandon, hopped on to Instagram, in the early hours of Sunday, to share a patriotism filled wishes on Republic day.

She shared a picture of her Wagah trip where she is seen standing amid many army personnel on her either side.