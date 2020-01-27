Amit Trivedi’s desi beats roll in Chennai

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stage was set with an 83-light console and three massive LED screens. An excited audience waited for the man of the moment to make his appearance. This was not just another Saturday evening for Bollywood fans.

The ground at Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Nandanam thumped as fans of music composer Amit Trivedi jumped up and down under the starlit sky. The artiste took Chennai by storm at his fundraising concert Indradhanush.

The concert began with classic love songs of the composer which were rendered by singers Yashita Sharma, Arun Kamat, Dharmendra Pal Singh and Meghna Mishra. Trivedi’s charming on-stage presence and distinctly soulful voice had the audience of over 2,000 people swaying to every tune.

Mein Pareshan from Ishaqzaade and Qaafirana from Kedarnath brought the fans to their knees. The five singers opened their doors to their living-room jamming sessions in the friendship/ yaari segment, with Rhythm Shaw on the strings for ghum ghum ghum tara and gubbare.

The singers and the guitarist sat on couches placed on the stage with a coffee table in-between. Arun sat cross-legged on the floor and tapped on the table as everyone h a r m o - nised. Amit then tickled the ivories with Arun Kamath taking the lead for tere liye from Fitoor.

The event was organised by Rajasthani Youth Association (RYA) Cosmo Elite in collaboration with Goldmedal switches and systems. The group of performers included ID Rao on the saxophone, Warren Mendosa on the electrical guitar, Beven Fonseca on the keyboard and Ashraf Khan Raj on the electrical veena.

Percussionists Aslam and Hanif brought in the desi flavour with their raving performances of Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che, on the dhol. Amit took us back ten years with his performance of Gal Mithe Mithe Bol from Aisha and Pardesi from his album Bollywood Unplugged. Jai Row Kavi struck a beat as Nathan Thomas strummed the bass guitar to Udta Patanga from Udta Punjab.

Through his music, Amit also addressed topics like mental health, women’s rights, gay marriage, drug abuse, freedom and democracy. Jasba, Choo lenge Aasma and Azadi were the crowd favourites. Love You Zindagi was called for an encore multiple times. The night came to a heart-thumping end, with the audience sweating it out to Gulabo and the title song of the movie Shandar. Long after the concert was over, people trickled out of the venue singing and dancing to his tunes.