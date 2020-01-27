Ranveer Singh, Jiiva launch ‘83  poster in Chennai amidst great fanfare

By Express News Service

India’s win in the 1983 cricket world cup was a festival of sorts for the entire nation. It unshackled Indian cricket from any doubts it might have had about what it could accomplish. It was the belief of one man, the team captain Kapil Dev, that made all the difference. Director Kabir Khan immortalises this magnificent moment of history in his film ‘83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

The first look poster of the film was released amidst grand fanfare in Chennai on Saturday evening. Lead actor Ranveer Singh and his boys in blue, or rather ‘Kapil’s Devils’ were at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium looking sharp in matching suits for the launch.

Ranveer will be seen as former captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play his wife Romi Bhatia. Jiiva plays Krish Srikanth. ‘83 will also be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, While Kamal Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version under his banner Raajkamal Films International, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version under his banner.