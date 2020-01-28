Harassment FIR against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya

By IANS

MUMBAI: An FIR has been filed against celebrity choreographer Ganesh Acharya by a woman assistant choreographer Divya Kotian for "forcing" her to "watch porn videos".

A copy of the document obtained by IANS claimed that after Acharya became the general secretary of Indian Films and Television Choreographer Association (IFTCA), he would frequently call Kotian at the IFTCA office at Veera Desai, Andheri (West) and Mukti Rehearsal Hall.

Kotian has further told the National Commission for Women unit in Maharashtra that Acharya has been "depriving" her to work in the film industry and "demanding commissions" from income.

According to the legal document, Acharya said that whenever coordination of any song was done, she was asked to pay Rs 500 per dancer to Acharya, else she was not allowed to do any coordination in the industry.

As she could not pay, he later asked her to be his assistant which she denied as Kotian wanted to work independently.

The complainant also claimed that whenever Kotian reached Acharya's office she would find him watching porn videos.

"Whenever I used to reach his office for any work I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos. He also stated that even I will enjoy watching porn videos. Listening to this I lost my temper and I knew he was a womaniser and involved in gambling and cricket betting too," it read.

"On January 26th January 2020, there was an SGM of IFTCA at Raheja Classic Club, behind Infinity Mall, Andheri West. I reached there at 1.00 PM to put my points forward to the IFTCA in the SGM..."

"I was waiting at the corridor at 3.00 PM during this time Ganesh Acharya, Jayshree Kelkar and Preeti Lad reached the same place... Ganesh Acharya started screaming on me..(sic.)"

Kotian also said that Kelkar and Lad physically assaulted her.

"After this I tried making him understand that I am a member and I have come to put my points forward... Listening to this he got angry and told Jayshree to hit 'thappad' and use laat (kick) and throw her away... After this Jayshree Kelkar and Preeti Lad started hitting me (sic.)."

According to the document, Kotian complained to Amboli Police Station.

"The entire scene is covered in the CCTV footage. I have complained to the Amboli police station."

This is not the first time that Acharya has faced harassment charges. Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has also come out and spoken about the choreographer for spreading "malicious rumours" about her and ruining her reputation.