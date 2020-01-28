Home Entertainment Hindi

Harassment FIR against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya

The complainant also claimed that whenever Kotian reached Acharya's office she would find him watching porn videos.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: An FIR has been filed against celebrity choreographer Ganesh Acharya by a woman assistant choreographer Divya Kotian for "forcing" her to "watch porn videos".

A copy of the document obtained by IANS claimed that after Acharya became the general secretary of Indian Films and Television Choreographer Association (IFTCA), he would frequently call Kotian at the IFTCA office at Veera Desai, Andheri (West) and Mukti Rehearsal Hall.

Kotian has further told the National Commission for Women unit in Maharashtra that Acharya has been "depriving" her to work in the film industry and "demanding commissions" from income.

According to the legal document, Acharya said that whenever coordination of any song was done, she was asked to pay Rs 500 per dancer to Acharya, else she was not allowed to do any coordination in the industry.

As she could not pay, he later asked her to be his assistant which she denied as Kotian wanted to work independently.

The complainant also claimed that whenever Kotian reached Acharya's office she would find him watching porn videos.

"Whenever I used to reach his office for any work I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos. He also stated that even I will enjoy watching porn videos. Listening to this I lost my temper and I knew he was a womaniser and involved in gambling and cricket betting too," it read.

"On January 26th January 2020, there was an SGM of IFTCA at Raheja Classic Club, behind Infinity Mall, Andheri West. I reached there at 1.00 PM to put my points forward to the IFTCA in the SGM..."

"I was waiting at the corridor at 3.00 PM during this time Ganesh Acharya, Jayshree Kelkar and Preeti Lad reached the same place... Ganesh Acharya started screaming on me..(sic.)"

Kotian also said that Kelkar and Lad physically assaulted her.

"After this I tried making him understand that I am a member and I have come to put my points forward... Listening to this he got angry and told Jayshree to hit 'thappad' and use laat (kick) and throw her away... After this Jayshree Kelkar and Preeti Lad started hitting me (sic.)."

According to the document, Kotian complained to Amboli Police Station.

"The entire scene is covered in the CCTV footage. I have complained to the Amboli police station."

This is not the first time that Acharya has faced harassment charges. Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has also come out and spoken about the choreographer for spreading "malicious rumours" about her and ruining her reputation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Acharya Ganesh Acharya harassment FIR Divya Kotian
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp