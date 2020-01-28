Kunal Kamra suspended from flying in IndiGo for six months for 'heckling' TV anchor onboard

By ANI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying in its airline for six months after the latter accosted journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and made a video of it.

The airline stated that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour". Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow today.



In the video posted by Kamra on its Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop in the video, did not respond to the comedian's questions and comments.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline has advised passengers to refrain from indulging in "personal slander" whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.