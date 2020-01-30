Home Entertainment Hindi

Have been hit on by men: Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal went on a same sex date for a web show, and says it was a fun experience.

Published: 30th January 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal went on a same sex date for a web show, and says it was a fun experience.

Ali went on a same sex date on Karan Johar's dating reality show, "What The Love! With Karan Johar". With the Netflix show, Karan along with his team of fashion and style experts, Maneka Harinsinghani and make-up and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, will transform the participants into the best versions of themselves.

In the show, one contestant Rabanne is seeking a consistent and committed partner. Karan decided to set-up a prep date for Rabanne with Ali.

"This is the first same sex date for me. I have a lot of gay friends and have been hit on by men as well. To begin with it was a very nervous experience, more for me because I've never been on a same sex date before. But I stayed on and was just having fun with him. I think that was quite a task and I actually feel good about it," Ali said after his date.

The two indulged in a fun conversation. When Rabanne told Ali that he has always wanted his prince charming to lift him up in his strong arms, Ali lifted Rabanne in his arms. The show went live on Netflix on January 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Fazal
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp