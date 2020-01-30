Home Entertainment Hindi

Scripting of Ram Jethmalani biopic in final stages: Kunal Kemmu

The Jethmalani biopic is co-produced by Soha and Kunal with seasoned producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Published: 30th January 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:15 AM

Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani 14 September 1923 — 8 September 2019

By Express News Service

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are co-producing a biopic of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, and Kunal reveals that the scripting of the film is in its final stage.

“We have almost finished scripting of the film. After this, we will start casting for the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. We haven’t approached anyone because we have now come close to the final draft of the script and we are yet to listen to it. It (casting of actors) will depend on which life period of Ram Jethmalani sir we show in the film. We have been discussing a lot of names but officially we haven’t approached anyone,” said Kunal, at an interaction with the media to promote his upcoming film Malang.

Kunal Kemmu

The Jethmalani biopic is co-produced by Soha and Kunal with seasoned producer Ronnie Screwvala. “We started our production house because I was very much interested in the life of Ram Jethmalani saab, so when Soha and I met him, we wanted to create something on his life -- be it a show or a film. We met so many lawyers, and they were all talking so highly of him, the way we talk of superstar Salman Khan or Amitabh Bachchan,” said Kunal.

He continued: “Both of us were intrigued by Mr Ram Jethmalani when we saw his cases and interviews, so we went to him. He was kind enough to give us his life rights. Then, we talked it over with Ronnie Screwvala’s production house and finally we had to open the production house for the film.”
Kunal added that Soha and he don’t have a specific vision as producers. “We didn’t become producers to say that we have a vision to make many films, but we wanted to make this particular film,” he said.

