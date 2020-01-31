Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli to also shoot for 'Man vs Wild' after Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar completed shooting for Man vs Wild with British wildlife adventurer Bear Grylls on Thursday.

Grylls arrived on Monday and had shot with superstar Rajinikanth for about six hours in the core forest area for the second and third episodes of the 14-part series that would also be shot with actor Deepika Padukone, cricketer Virat Kohli and others.

Akshay reached the Rampur Elephant Camp in Mullehole forest range and shot for about three hours with Grylls, walking in the stream inside the forest, sitting near bushes, and under a tree.

The action hero, who took a briefing from Grylls and his assistant, got into his groove and completed the assignment. Despite five locations finalised by the crew, the shooting took place in only two, and they wound up with Kumar walking out of knee-deep water in the stream. Grylls hugged him for joining him on the shoot, before they left the national park.

Both Akshay and Grylls thanked forest officials, who were in sizeable numbers during the shoot, for their cooperation. Bouncers ensured that no one shot or used cell phones to record the shoot.

Akshay and Grylls said they are going back with happy memories from Bandipur. The forest staff, accompanied with the technical crew, were thrilled for getting an opportunity to spend time with leading stars. Conservator Balachandra said both the stars were happy with the forest staff and have expressed their wish to return to Bandipur.

"Our staff was happy with the simplicity and behaviour of both the leading actors (Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth), and also Bear Grylls," he added. Meanwhile, the technical crew stayed back as they have also sought permission to shoot in a few locations on Friday.