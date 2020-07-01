STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan thanks 'strongest pillars of country' on National Doctor's Day

The 'Bharat' star on Wednesday posted a tweet wherein he extended his heartfelt gratitude to the doctors.

Published: 01st July 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, megastar Salman Khan thanked the doctors who are relentlessly serving people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan tweeted, "Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye!" (Today is doctor's day, I extend a heartfelt thank to the doctors on the occasion of National Doctor's Day today, for your dedication and services)

Thanking the doctors for helping the country in its fight against COVID-19, he wrote, "Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!"

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors.

The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. 

Comments

